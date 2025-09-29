Jets Announce Last-Second Elevations For Dolphins Game
The New York Jets are just a few hours away from taking on the Miami Dolphins in Week 4 action from Hard Rock Stadium.
New York has been hit hard with injuries recently, including to Quincy Williams, and in response, the Jets announced that linebacker Mykal Walker has been elevated for the Week 4 showdown to go along with safety Dean Clark.
"The Jets have elevated LB Mykal Walker and S Dean Clark to the active roster for Monday's game vs. the Dolphins," the Jets announced. "Walker (6-3, 235) was signed to the Jets' practice squad on Sept. 1. He played in 74 games from 2020-24 with Atlanta (2020-22), Pittsburgh (2023) and Washington (2024) while registering 241 tackles, 7 TFL and 3 FR. Walker, 28, who most recently was with the Arizona Cardinals in training camp, appeared in 17 games last season for the Commanders and logged 344 special teams plays in addition to 77 defensive snaps. He had 21 tackles and 2 FR.
"Clark (6-1, 206), who played three collegiate seasons at Kent State and two at Fresno State, was elevated for a second consecutive week. He appeared in17 special teams snaps against the Buccaneers and had 2 tackles in Week 3 action. Clark signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in May."
The New York Jets have a big one on Monday
The Jets and Dolphins both enter the matchup sporting identical 0-3 records. The Buffalo Bills are in first place in the AFC East right now with a 4-0 record followed by the New England Patriots in second place at 2-2.
The Jets will get Justin Fields back for the Week 4 matchup after he missed Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a concussion.
Last week, the Jets were missing Tony Adams, which helped lead the way to Clark making his NFL debut last week. Adams returned to the practice field this week, so it is interesting to see New York still opt to elevate a fellow safety.
The last time the Jets and Dolphins faced off was the final week of the 2024 season with New York coming out on top, 32-20.