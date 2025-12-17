Jets Double Down On Early Extensions With Jeremy Ruckert

There are just three games left in the 2025 National Football League season and the New York Jets are already getting a head-start on 2026.

Last week, the Jets signed center Josh Myers to a two-year extension. New York reportedly got another extension done on Wednesday. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the Jets and tight end Jeremy Ruckert are in agreement on a two-year, $10 million extension.

"The Jets have reached a contract extension with tight end Jeremy Ruckert -- two years for $10 million with a max of $5.5 million per year, per source," Fowler wrote on X. "The Jets have done two-year extensions in back-to-back weeks -- center Josh Myers last week, Ruckert this week."

Oct 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Andrew Beck (47) and tight end Jeremy Ruckert (89) react after a touchdown catch against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Ruckert has had the best season of his career so far in 2025. He has set new career highs in catches (20), receiving yards (163), and touchdowns with one. Ruckert has developed into a very solid No. 2 tight end this season behind the rookie Mason Taylor. As the Jets move ahead into 2026 and beyond, having as many of these pieces on offense under contract will help with continuity.

There will obviously be plenty of changes in the offseason. Right now, the Jets are 3-11 on the season. Clearly, changes need to be made. But if the the Jets get the quarterback right in the offseason, the could be in a completely different situation at this point next year. If a quarterback walks into a situation with two dependable tight ends, a superstar receiver in Garrett Wilson, another high-upside receiver in Adonai Mitchell, an intact offensive line, and other pieces -- like potentially Breece Hall if he re-signs -- that would just make things easier a the team tries to turn it around.

The most important talking point of the offseason is going to be the quarterback. But already shoring up the pieces around a potential signal-caller is the right strategy with the season winding down.

