Chiefs Headline List Of Potential Trade Suitors For Jets' Breece Hall
New York Jets running back Breece Hall is one of the more talked about trade candidates in the NFL this season.
He makes sense as a trade chip for the Jets. His contract expires at the end of the season and New York hasn't seemed to show any interest in re-signing him. If this changes, his trade availability would, too.
But head coach Aaron Glenn recently addressed these trade rumors by simply stating, "They're rumors."
Still, Hall remains a highly sought-after trade candidate this season.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently listed the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs as potential landing spots in a trade for Hall this season.
Cardinals, Chiefs listed as trade fits for Jets RB Breece Hall
"New York Jets running back Breece Hall debuted on our board last week, and he's on the rise," Knox wrote. "The Jets are the league's only winless team after six weeks, and the 24-year-old is an impending 2026 free agent. New York is unlikely to contend this season, and he may not be interested in returning in 2026
"As new general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn look to put their own spin on the roster, they should be interested in cashing in valuable veterans like Hall. Despite Glenn's surprise that reporters would inquire about Justin Fields' status as the starter, he isn't the Jets' long-term answer at quarterback. Adding draft capital might help them find one, though. Hall has two seasons with 1,300-plus scrimmage yards on his resume and should draw a sizeable trade package."
The Cardinals have battled a lot of injuries this season, which puts them in the perfect position to make a trade for a young running back like Hall. With James Conner and Trey Benson out, the Cardinals could look to acquire Hall and sign him long term to be the team's franchise running back.
The Chiefs make sense as a suitor, too. Their offense has struggled at times and the running game hasn't been too productive. Adding Hall would help solve these issues and it wouldn't break the bank to do it.
The Jets should be listening to trade offers for Hall if they're not going to re-sign him. It makes perfect sense.
