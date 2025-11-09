Jets Rookie Azareye'h Thomas Exits After Suffering Concussion
The New York Jets are certainly thin at cornerback right now.
Before taking on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday the Jets traded Sauce Gardner and Michael Carter II away before the trade deadline. The deals opened the door for a bigger role for rookie cornerback Azareye'h Thomas. Unfortunately, he was forced to exit the Week 10 matchup due to a concussion.
Before exiting, Thomas had two tackles and one pass defended.
The Jets got some bad news on Sunday
This will be an injury to watch closely for the Jets moving forward after the matchup. New York just had its bye week in Week 9, so there's no rest coming. Plus, a short week is coming for the Jets. After facing the Browns on Sunday, the Jets will have just four days to prepare to take on the New England Patriots in Week 11 on Thursday night.
Brandon Stephens is the Jets' clear-cut No. 1 corner with Gardner no longer with the franchise. Beyond Stephens and Thomas, the Jets have Jarvis Brownlee Jr., who is expected to fully replace Carter in the lineup. On top of this, the Jets have Ja'Sir Taylor and Qwan'tez Stiggers as well.
In the NFL, once a player is diagnosed with a concussion, there are multiple steps that they have to work through before returning to the field. It's a five-step program: Symptom-Limited Activity, Aerobic Exercise, Football-Specific Exercise, Club-Based Non-Contact Training Drills, and Full Football Activity.
The Jets have dealt with a few concussions this season. For example, both Justin Fields and Gardner missed time throughout the season with concussions.
At this moment, the only thing we can do is wait for more information from the team. But, being ruled out from a contest with a concussion isn't the best sign. Now, it's a matter of waiting and seeing how he can bounce back. If he's unable to go on Thursday, it may be worth looking to the open market for another depth option. For example, Stephon Gilmore is out there for the taking in free agency right now.
