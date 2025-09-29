What Needs To Change Now For Jets Vs. Dolphins
The New York Jets are winless on the season so far, but theres's a real chance that could change on Monday night when they take on the Miami Dolphins.
This Jets team has been better than their record shows. New York is 0-3 on the season, but that doesn't tell the full story of the season to this point. Week 1, the Jets put up 32 points against the Pittsburgh Steelers and lost by two points. A few things didn't go their way towards the end of the game, including an Xavier Gipson fumble in the fourth quarter, and the Steelers took advantage. But, the Jets were right there and all of the buzz afterward was about how the Jets found a star in Justin Fields.
Week 2, the conversation shifted. New York got blown out by the Buffalo Bills, Fields struggled mightily and suffered a concussion. Week 3, the Jets started Tyrod Taylor and the team had a brutal first half. But, the second half was better against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Jets lost 29-27.
So, with Week 4 here, what can the Jets do to quickly turn things around?
The New York Jets can turn things around this week
Improve the passing game with easy throws
There's questions about the passing game. But, there's talent here. Garrett Wilson is obviously a star. Getting him the ball as much as possible is great. He has 30 targets in three games to go along with 21 catches. There hasn't been much production outside of him in the passing game. That's where Breece Hall and Mason Taylor come in. Utilize these guys with short and safe throws to then open up the longer ones to Wilson and maybe even speedster Arian Smith. Plus, getting the ball out quickly will open up the team's real strength.
Run, run, run
The Dolphins allowed 435 rushing yards across their first three games of the season on 4.5 yards per carry. Fields and Hall will both have opportunities. But, you need to open up the lanes by having some success in the air as well, like Week 1.
Protect against the deep ball
The Jets have allowed 13 receptions of over 20 yards. The Dolphins are an explosive offense. That's where they are going to thrive. New York is fortunate to have Sauce Gardner as the No. 1 corner, but this is still a concern heading into Monday.
More NFL: Jets Insider Talks Breece Hall, NFL Trade Deadline