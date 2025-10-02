Jets Country

Jets Announce Major Braelon Allen Injury Update

The Jets could be without Braelon Allen for a chunk of the season...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Braelon Allen (0) before the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Braelon Allen (0) before the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets have gotten off to a very slow start this year. They're 0-4 on the season with a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills and a handful of close losses to the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Because of these losing ways, the Jets have been linked to some trade speculation. Players like Allen Lazard and Breece Hall have landed on the trade block early in the year, but it's unclear if they could be moved.

Recently, Braelon Allen's crushing knee injury threw a wrench in the Jets' season. The star backup running back looked dominant in Week 5 against the Dolphins but suffered an injury shortly after fumbling. Allen looked as good as he had all season leading up to the injury.

Initially, it was diagnosed as a sprained MCL, and head coach Aaron Glenn called it a pretty serious knee injury. But Glenn stated that Allen needed a second opinion before making a decision regarding the injured reserve.

Braelon Allen's injury update leaves Breece Hall's trade rumors in question

New York Jets running back Breece Hal
Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) tackles New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Jets reporter Rich Cimini reported on Thursday that Allen was headed to the IR, but it was too early to tell if this injury would end up being season-ending. It appears to be more serious than the minimum four game stint that comes with a trip to the IR.

Allen's injury, whether or not it's season-ending, throws a wrench in the Jets' season, but it also throws a wrench in Hall's potential trade rumors.

One of the key reasons the Jets could explore the idea of trading Hall is because of the talented duo of Allen and Isaiah Davis behind him in the running back room. But if Allen is going to miss the rest of the season or a long chunk of it, the Jets would be punting the entire season by trading Hall.

There's still a chance the Jets could explore this idea because Hall's contract expires at the end of the year, so he doesn't provide the team with much value beyond 2025, but the speculation is certainly a bit murkier with Allen's injury update.

More NFL: Blockbuster Jets-Steelers Trade Speculation Makes No Sense For New York

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News