Jets Announce Major Braelon Allen Injury Update
The New York Jets have gotten off to a very slow start this year. They're 0-4 on the season with a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills and a handful of close losses to the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Because of these losing ways, the Jets have been linked to some trade speculation. Players like Allen Lazard and Breece Hall have landed on the trade block early in the year, but it's unclear if they could be moved.
Recently, Braelon Allen's crushing knee injury threw a wrench in the Jets' season. The star backup running back looked dominant in Week 5 against the Dolphins but suffered an injury shortly after fumbling. Allen looked as good as he had all season leading up to the injury.
Initially, it was diagnosed as a sprained MCL, and head coach Aaron Glenn called it a pretty serious knee injury. But Glenn stated that Allen needed a second opinion before making a decision regarding the injured reserve.
Braelon Allen's injury update leaves Breece Hall's trade rumors in question
Jets reporter Rich Cimini reported on Thursday that Allen was headed to the IR, but it was too early to tell if this injury would end up being season-ending. It appears to be more serious than the minimum four game stint that comes with a trip to the IR.
Allen's injury, whether or not it's season-ending, throws a wrench in the Jets' season, but it also throws a wrench in Hall's potential trade rumors.
One of the key reasons the Jets could explore the idea of trading Hall is because of the talented duo of Allen and Isaiah Davis behind him in the running back room. But if Allen is going to miss the rest of the season or a long chunk of it, the Jets would be punting the entire season by trading Hall.
There's still a chance the Jets could explore this idea because Hall's contract expires at the end of the year, so he doesn't provide the team with much value beyond 2025, but the speculation is certainly a bit murkier with Allen's injury update.
