Jets-Bears Trade Speculation Heating Up; Star RB Could Fit In Chicago
The New York Jets are 0-3 after three weeks, but they could easily be 2-1 if they made a few more plays in Week 1 and Week 3. But that's not how football works, so the Jets sit winless, and it seems like they could quickly turn into sellers at the trade deadline.
Players like Breece Hall, Quincy Williams, and Allen Lazard have been listed as potential trade pieces for the Jets. New York could be aggressive with the selling, or it could cut ties with one or two expiring pieces. There's also a chance the Jets add a wide receiver in a trade, as they need to bolster their offense despite the 0-3 record.
Bailey Bassett of Clutch Points recently listed Hall as a potential trade fit for the Chicago Bears this season.
Bears could be the perfect fit for Jets star Breece Hall
"Quarterback Caleb Williams is starting to meet predraft expectations and look like a star. The passing attack has thrived with D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden, Cole Kmet, and Colston Loveland as options for Williams to throw to. If the Bears want to take the next step, they should upgrade at running back," Bassett wrote. "Breece Hall would form an excellent rushing duo with D’Andre Swift. He’d also provide more backfield pass catching, which could make Williams even more dangerous. Defense might be a bigger concern than yet another offensive weapon for the Bears, but why should they stop adding playmakers now?"
It makes plenty of sense for the Jets to trade Hall. They have Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis to take him place if he's dealt. New York seems unlikely to re-sign him when his contract runs up at the end of the season, so the front office is left with two choices: trade him or let him walk.
Considering they could net a solid draft pick if they traded him, that seems like the way to go.
Adding Hall to the Bears could bolster the offense around Caleb Williams. In this era of football, two running back offenses are thriving, with teams like the Detroit Lions dominating the game. The Jets could send Hall to the Beats if Chicago is looking to form its own talented running back duo.
