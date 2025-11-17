Jets Benching Justin Fields Can't Be Last QB Move
There have been growing rumors for weeks about the New York Jets' quarterback room.
Justin Fields has made nine starts this season with the only game he hasn't started being the early-season matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he was dealing with a concussion. He has been on shaky ground recently, though. It seemed like the Jets could move away from him, but New York stuck with him ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals game and proceeded to win two straight games. But, the Thursday night loss against the New England Patriots seems to be the end of the line for him.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported on Monday that the Jets will be benching Fields.
"The Jets are making a quarterback change, benching Justin Fields in favor of veteran Tyrod Taylor, per source," Russini said. "New York faces Baltimore in Week 12 and ranks last in the league in passing yards per game."
The Jets should make one more move this season
ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed the report.
So, now, the Jets are six days away from taking on the Baltimore Ravens and will prepare Tyrod Taylor to be the team's starter. While this is the case, if the Jets are making this move now after giving Fields a two-year, $40 million deal, they should really lean into the idea of preparing for the 2026 season by also giving undrafted rookie Brady Cook a shot this season.
The Jets need to get a look at everything. Taylor is a 15-year NFL veteran and you know what you're going to get with him. The passing game should see an improvement, but the running game will take a hit without the threat of Fields.
Give Taylor his shot. He has been the backup all season and has earned it. But, if the Jets really are going to consider all options for 2026, then they should also get a look at Cook as well in game action. He's currently on the practice squad. The Jets liked him enough to sign him as an undrafted free agent and he's been around since the offseason in different capacities.
At the end of the day, this move right now makes it seem pretty obvious that another quarterback will be coming to town in the offseason, whether through the NFL Draft, or free agency or a trade. It's been a long season and it will be difficult to go back on this choice now.
New York has played 10 games. Fields has started nine and Taylor has started one. With seven games left, maybe give Taylor five or six starts and Cook one or two. The quarterback position has been under a microscope all season. If the Jets are moving on from Fields -- who they signed in the offseason, immediately called the starter, and seemingly built the offense around -- then it's time to get a look at everyone to see who should be on this roster in 2026.
