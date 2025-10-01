Jets Injury Updates: Latest News, Potential Returns From Aaron Glenn
The New York Jets will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and there's at least a chance that the team could get at least one big-name player back in the lineup.
Injuries have played a big role for the Jets this season. Every team deals with injuries, but going back to training camp it seems like the injury bug has been especially unkind to New York. On Wednesday, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn gave updates on the team's injuries, including a positive one involving Jermaine Johnson II.
The New York Jets got some update on Wednesday
"On the injury front, JJ and (Kene Nwangwu), they'll be day-to-day," Glenn said. "Right, so, we're still evaluating that. Michael Carter, he's going through the protocol. There's a good chance he'll be out you know how the game was on a Monday. Alright, so there's a good chance that he will be out. When it comes to Braelon, he's getting a second opinion so we're still going through exactly how we're going to designate that, so give me a little bit of time with that so we can try to figure it out," Glenn said. "But, obviously you guys know, pretty serious knee injury. So, we'll see exactly where he's going to be when it comes to designate whether he will be on the IR or not."
All of these updates are surely impactful, but the two most are Johnson and Allen. We have discussed Allen already. It's a crushing blow and hopefully is one that he will be able to bounce back from quickly. On the more positive side, Johnson being day-to-day at least should give him a chance to return on Sunday against Dallas. There's a difference in this team when Johnson is health and not. For example, Week 4, Johnson was not able to play and the defense looked very vulnerable, especially early on. Johnson is a guy who can get after the quarterback and help stop the run when he is at his best.
He is currently dealing with an ankle injury but is trending in the right direction.
More NFL: Jets Won't Cut Ties With Specialist Yet, Per Aaron Glenn