Jets Castoff Tanner Engstrand Rebounds After Surprise Exit

The New York Jets certainly surprised some people across the National Football League over the last week.

New York is overhauling its coaching staff and moved on from a handful of members of the 2025 coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand. He certainly wasn't the only person who the Jets moved on from, but Engstrand was the biggest surprise. When reports surfaced that Charles London, Eric Washington, Roosevelt Williams, Scott Turner, Aaron Curry and Alonso Escalante were being fired, the initial reports insinuated that Engstrand would be staying, although he wouldn't be the team's offensive play caller.

Things changed, though, and the two sides moved on. On Saturday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Engstrand has already found his next opportunity and will be joining Kevin Stefanski with the Atlanta Falcons as the team's offensive passing game coordinator.

The former Jets OC has found a new home

Jun 11, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand speaks at a press conference during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

"The Falcons are hiring Tanner Engstrand as offensive passing game coordinator, sources say," Rapoport wrote. "The former Jets OC had multiple options and has been a popular name in recent days. Engstrand will join coach Kevin Stefanski and the new offensive staff in Atlanta."

What a roller coaster of a week for Engstrand. He went from the Jets' offensive coordinator, to seemingly sticking around with the team in name as the offensive coordinator but not calling plays, to going in a different direction and now he already has found a new home in Atlanta. A wild week, to say the least.

Things unfortunately didn't work out in New York. The Jets' offense actually showed some good things in 2025, especially running the ball, but when you go 3-14, you need to make changes and New York did just that. The Falcons are loaded with playmakers and an exciting new head coach in Stefanski. Hopefully, things work out for Engstrand over in Atlanta and the Jets find their next guy.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Saturday that Greg Roman is among the Jets' three finalists to replace Engstrand.

"Former Chargers OC Greg Roman will be part of the Jets’ in-person interviews for an offensive coordinator early next week, per sources," Fowler wrote. "New York interviewed five candidates virtually and will whittle that list down to three for in-persons. Roman is one."

