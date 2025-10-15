Jets Way-Too-Early Mock Draft Would Replace Justin Fields
The New York Jets have had a disappointing start to the 2025 National Football League season, to say the least.
New York is 0-6 on the season so far heading into a Week 7 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Right now, the Jets are the only team in football yet to win a game. Unsurprisingly, this has led to a lot of negative chatter specifically about young quarterback Justin Fields, head coach Aaron Glenn, offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand, and the defense overall.
When it comes to the quarterback position, Fields is coming off of a rough game in Week 6 against the Denver Broncos. Denver's defense is among the best in football and the Jets' passing offense wasn't able to do anything against it. Fields went 9-of-17 passing for 45 yards to go along with 31 rushing yards. Fields also was sacked nine times in the 13-11 loss.
Fields signed a two-year, $40 million deal with the Jets before the season to be the team's starting quarterback. Glenn has consistently committed to Fields as the team's starter, but the 0-6 start has at least brought up questions about the Jets' long-term plans at quarterback.
After a solid Week 1 performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, some talked about Fields as a long-term answer. Now, that conversation has shifted. For example, ESPN's Jordan Reid shared a way-too-early 2026 mock draft on Wednesday and projected the Jets to land the No. 1 pick and select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.
Will Justin Fields return for the Jets in 2026?
"No. 1. New York Jets (0-6)," Reid said. "Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana. The Jets are 0-6 and their offense is among the NFL's worst. Justin Fields hasn't worked out to this point, and New York doesn't need just a franchise quarterback.
"It needs a jolt of optimism. Mendoza is a decisive pocket passer who has impressed this season after transferring to Indiana from Cal, throwing 17 touchdown passes to two interceptions with a QBR of 84.2 that ranks seventh in the FBS. His ability to throw precise, on-time passes suits a Jets offense that's predicated on timing and accuracy."
So far this season, Mendoza has played six games and has 1,423 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and just two interceptions. It's still too early to be thinking about the 2026 National Football League Draft. This is more of an indication of perception around the Jets right now. New York isn't trending in the right direction. Glenn has talked openly about how it's going to take time to turn the franchise and the culture around. But, even they couldn't have predicted an 0-6 start to the season.
