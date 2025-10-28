Jets-Chiefs Mock Trade For Star Would Be Huge Mistake For New York
The New York Jets are one of the worst teams in the league this season. Because of this, they're likely to be sellers at the trade deadline.
When looking at their roster, a few players jump off the page as clear trade candidates. The expiring players, including running back Breece Hall, would make the most sense.
Hall is coming off his best game of the season, as he scored twice and threw the game-winning touchdown on a trick play for the Jets in Week 8.
FanSided's Christopher Kline recently suggested the Jets could trade Hall to the Kansas City Chiefs this season.
Jets would regret trading Breece Hall to Chiefs
"Few contenders need more help in the RB room than the Kansas City Chiefs. Isiah Pacheco has given a lot to Kansas City over the years, but he's struggling to locate gaps this season," Kline wrote. "Hall comes with durability concerns, but when he's right, there are few better running backs in the NFL. He's electric in the open field and evasive between the tackles, with far more pass-catching equity than Pacheco.
"If the Chiefs can plant Hall in the RB1 spot, with Pacheco serving as a bulldozing change-of-pace option, that could immediately blossom into one of the top backfields in the AFC. Kansas City's defense is always Super Bowl-ready. If the Chiefs give Patrick Mahomes more support in the middle of an MVP-caliber campaign, it feels like Kansas City might run away with the conference (again)."
While it would make sense to trade Hall if he's not being brought back next season, the Jets need to do everything in their power to bring him back. The front office should be working on a contract extension during the bye week, with the idea that Hall is their franchise running back in mind.
Hall has all the talent and potential to be a star alongside Garrett Wilson for years to come. If the Jets trade him to the Chiefs, they would be handing Patrick Mahomes another superstar in exchange for a mid-round pick.
The idea would only make sense if Hall were unwilling to sign an extension. It's hard to tell what's going on behind the scenes, but it seems like the star would be willing if the Jets are willing to pay the price.
