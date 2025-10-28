Jets Country

Jets-Chiefs Mock Trade For Star Would Be Huge Mistake For New York

The Jets need to try to re-sign Breece Hall rather than trading him...

Zach Pressnell

Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) celebrates the win against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) celebrates the win against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets are one of the worst teams in the league this season. Because of this, they're likely to be sellers at the trade deadline.

When looking at their roster, a few players jump off the page as clear trade candidates. The expiring players, including running back Breece Hall, would make the most sense.

Hall is coming off his best game of the season, as he scored twice and threw the game-winning touchdown on a trick play for the Jets in Week 8.

FanSided's Christopher Kline recently suggested the Jets could trade Hall to the Kansas City Chiefs this season.

Jets would regret trading Breece Hall to Chiefs

New York Jets running back Breece Hal
Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

"Few contenders need more help in the RB room than the Kansas City Chiefs. Isiah Pacheco has given a lot to Kansas City over the years, but he's struggling to locate gaps this season," Kline wrote. "Hall comes with durability concerns, but when he's right, there are few better running backs in the NFL. He's electric in the open field and evasive between the tackles, with far more pass-catching equity than Pacheco.

"If the Chiefs can plant Hall in the RB1 spot, with Pacheco serving as a bulldozing change-of-pace option, that could immediately blossom into one of the top backfields in the AFC. Kansas City's defense is always Super Bowl-ready. If the Chiefs give Patrick Mahomes more support in the middle of an MVP-caliber campaign, it feels like Kansas City might run away with the conference (again)."

While it would make sense to trade Hall if he's not being brought back next season, the Jets need to do everything in their power to bring him back. The front office should be working on a contract extension during the bye week, with the idea that Hall is their franchise running back in mind.

Hall has all the talent and potential to be a star alongside Garrett Wilson for years to come. If the Jets trade him to the Chiefs, they would be handing Patrick Mahomes another superstar in exchange for a mid-round pick.

The idea would only make sense if Hall were unwilling to sign an extension. It's hard to tell what's going on behind the scenes, but it seems like the star would be willing if the Jets are willing to pay the price.

More NFL: Jets Struck Gold; Landed New York's Next Breakout Star

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News