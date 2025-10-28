Jets Struck Gold; Landed New York's Next Breakout Star
The New York Jets have been one of the worst teams in football this year. It took them until Week 8 to secure their first win of the season after Justin Fields and Breece Hall led a huge comeback against the Cincinnati Bengals.
But the season has still been tough to stomach. Fields has struggled at times. He was benched in Week 7 before starting again in Week 8 after Tyrod Taylor went down with an injury. The defense has been very spotty, putting together a few solid performances, but the overall season stats have been poor.
There's not much to be optimistic about for the Jets besides the fact that they're likely going to be picking at the top of the 2026 NFL Draft. Even that comes with a silver lining, as the quarterback class is subpar at best.
But that doesn't mean there aren't bright spots on the roster for New York.
ESPN's Rich Cimini recently identified offensive tackle Armand Membou as the Jets' best offseason addition this season.
Armand Membou emerging as Jets' breakout player
"Drafted with the No. 7 pick, Membou assumed a starting role in OTAs, and he hasn't looked back while playing every offensive snap," Cimini wrote. "He is excelling as a run blocker, ranking seventh out of 63 qualified tackles in run block win rate. Membou has had some hiccups in pass protection (39th in pass block win rate), but he hasn't looked out of place. He is a steady rookie with a high ceiling."
The Jets used their first round pick on Membou last offseason and they received some heavy scrutiny for it. There were playmakers like Tyler Warren and Tetairoa McMillan on the board and the Jets opted for an offensive lineman.
But it's been the best pick they made.
Membou has been dominant at offensive tackle, quickly emerging as a potential franchise cornerstone at one of the most important positions on offense. He's a solid run blocker who helps create wide running lanes for Breece Hall. Membou is also quickly improving as a pass blocker.
It's hard to find offensive tackles as talented as he is. The Jets struck gold by landing him in the first round.
