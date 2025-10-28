Jets Country

Jets Struck Gold; Landed New York's Next Breakout Star

Armand Membou has been incredible for the Jets this season...

Zach Pressnell

Jun 11, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets offensive tackle Armand Membou (70) participates in a drill during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Jun 11, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets offensive tackle Armand Membou (70) participates in a drill during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets have been one of the worst teams in football this year. It took them until Week 8 to secure their first win of the season after Justin Fields and Breece Hall led a huge comeback against the Cincinnati Bengals.

But the season has still been tough to stomach. Fields has struggled at times. He was benched in Week 7 before starting again in Week 8 after Tyrod Taylor went down with an injury. The defense has been very spotty, putting together a few solid performances, but the overall season stats have been poor.

There's not much to be optimistic about for the Jets besides the fact that they're likely going to be picking at the top of the 2026 NFL Draft. Even that comes with a silver lining, as the quarterback class is subpar at best.

But that doesn't mean there aren't bright spots on the roster for New York.

ESPN's Rich Cimini recently identified offensive tackle Armand Membou as the Jets' best offseason addition this season.

Armand Membou emerging as Jets' breakout player

New York Jets offensive tackle Armand Membo
Carolina Panthers safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) pulls the collar of New York Jets outside tackle Armand Membou (70) during a game at MetLife Stadium, Oct 19, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. / Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Drafted with the No. 7 pick, Membou assumed a starting role in OTAs, and he hasn't looked back while playing every offensive snap," Cimini wrote. "He is excelling as a run blocker, ranking seventh out of 63 qualified tackles in run block win rate. Membou has had some hiccups in pass protection (39th in pass block win rate), but he hasn't looked out of place. He is a steady rookie with a high ceiling."

The Jets used their first round pick on Membou last offseason and they received some heavy scrutiny for it. There were playmakers like Tyler Warren and Tetairoa McMillan on the board and the Jets opted for an offensive lineman.

But it's been the best pick they made.

Membou has been dominant at offensive tackle, quickly emerging as a potential franchise cornerstone at one of the most important positions on offense. He's a solid run blocker who helps create wide running lanes for Breece Hall. Membou is also quickly improving as a pass blocker.

It's hard to find offensive tackles as talented as he is. The Jets struck gold by landing him in the first round.

More NFL: Jets Must Make Franchise-Altering Breece Hall Trade Decision

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News