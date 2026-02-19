Jets Linked to Generational Talent at Pick No. 2 in NFL Draft

The New York Jets were one of the worst teams in the league last year, but this terrible year landed them the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft.

With this pick, the Jets can't afford to miss. Fernando Mendoza is expected to go No. 1 overall, which means there aren't going to be any quarterbacks worth taking on the board for the Jets to select.

As a result, the Jets will likely lean for a defensive player and there are plenty available.

Jets insider Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic recently suggested the Jets could use their No. 2 overall pick on Ohio State safety Caleb Downs. Downs is often projected to go around pick No. 10.

Caleb Downs could be a sneaky good choice at pick No. 2

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs (2) during the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against the Miami Hurricanes on Dec. 31, 2025.

"Downs might be the most intriguing — and most tempting — of these four players. If the Jets purely want to pick the best player on the board at No. 2, that might very well be Downs," Rosenblatt wrote. "The Jets have been searching for the answer at safety ever since parting ways with Jamal Adams, the last safety the Jets took in the first round (No. 6 in 2017). Glenn worked wonders developing Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch with the Lions, and Downs would be a worthy muse for the coach.

"Downs’ production doesn’t jump off the page either, and yet he still finished ninth in Heisman voting in 2025. In coverage, he didn’t allow any touchdowns, only allowed 5.9 yards per reception and opposing quarterbacks had a 47.9 passer rating throwing to his coverage area. He graded out well across the board on Pro Football Focus — run defense, tackling and in coverage."

Downs has the potential to be the best player in the class. He's truly a generational prospect with Hall of Fame potential and a very high floor.

But safety isn't a position that's ever drafted that high. In fact, if the Jets selected Downs at pick No. 2, it would mark the highest a safety has ever been selected in the NFL draft.

But if the Jets are landing a player with the game breaking ability of Kyle Hamilton or Eric Weddle, they have to pull the trigger. If the Jets are sold on Downs after the NFL Combine and pre-draft interviews, it wouldn't be shocking to see him go at No. 2.

