Jets-Cowboys Trade Buzz Gaining Steam; Star RB Could Fit In Dallas
The New York Jets have been at the center of a lot of trade rumors for the last few months, but they're beginning to heat up as the trade deadline draws closer.
Star running back Breece Hall is the team's top trade chip and his status for the year is unknown. It would make a lot of sense for the Jets to trade him if they don't believe they can re-sign him. But where would they send him?
FanSided's Christopher Kline recently suggested the Dallas Cowboys could be the best trade fit in a potential blockbuster involving Hall.
Cowboys continue to be linked to Jets' Breece Hall
"The market for running backs is never all that robust, but Hall is a good bit better than a lot of RB1s around the league. As such, the Jets shouldn't have too much trouble finding a taker, even if it's for the modest price of a half-season rental," Kline wrote. "With Braelon Allen on the come up and Tanner Engstrand spreading the wealth among his backs, it's clear the Jets do not intend to pay Hall his worth as a free agent.
"Let's get this man out of East Rutherford, please. And not to send another player to Dallas, but the Cowboys never really figured out the running back situation after letting Tony Pollard walk (and then letting Rico Dowdle walk). Dallas appears comfortable letting Javonte Williams dominate touches, but the ceiling is so much higher with Hall. Williams is used to splitting touches. Let's make it happen. Jerry Jones likes to talk about all this new cap flexibility after the Parsons trade. Show us!"
The Cowboys came into the season needing to add a star running back, but Javonte Williams has looked really good early on. Still, adding a star like Hall alongside Williams would give the Cowboys a dynamic duo in the backfield.
For the Jets, this idea makes perfect sense, even with Braelon Allen's recent injury. The Jets don't need to go for a Super Bowl this season because they don't have the talent or experience to make it. At this point, getting solid draft capital in exchange for Hall and a few other players would make much more sense.
