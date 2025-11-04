Jets Could Surprise With Last-Second Deadline Deal
There are just a few hours left before the trade deadline and the New York Jets will be intriguing to watch.
Most of the rumors out there have been about guys the team could cut ties with. But, is that all that could be on the way for the Jets? ESPN’s Rich Cimini, on the other hand, floated the idea of the Jets potentially adding a piece ahead of the trade deadline and specifically mentioned safety and the offensive line as position groups to watch.
"Don't dismiss the possibility of the Jets trading for a player. Safety and offensive line are two position groups to watch," Cimini said.
That certainly would be a bit of a surprise. The Jets currently are 1-7 on the season so far, although they are coming off their lone win back in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Jets have made one trade so far and the deal didn't just send someone away, but did bring someone back as well. The Jets traded Michael Carter II to the Philadelphia Eagles and got receiver John Metchie III.
What will the Jets do next?
In that deal, the Jets traded away from an area of surplus with the franchise and brought in a young guy with upside at a position New York desperately needed more of.
Safety fits that description right now with Andre Cisco set to miss the rest of the 2025 season. The Jets have rookie Malachi Moore and veteran Tony Adams set to start now moving forward with Cisco out. Adams was replaced as one of the team's starters by Moore earlier in the season.
The Jets' offensive line has shown improvement this year. Armand Membou and Olu Fashanu have been great at the tackle positions. John Simpson, Josh Myers, and Joe Tippmann have held it down between Membou and Fashanu. But, it's a long season and adding more depth behind these guys just in case an injury pops up wouldn't hurt.
All of the rumors out there have been about guys the Jets could trade. It certainly would be interesting to see New York shut all of those down and add pieces instead.
More NFL: Jets-Chiefs Trade Speculation Completely Misses Mark