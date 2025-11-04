Jets-Chiefs Trade Speculation Completely Misses Mark
There is less than 24 hours to go until the 2025 National Football League trade deadline.
There's plenty of buzz around the league and deals have started popping up left and right. The New York Jets traded Michael Carter II to the Philadelphia Eagles and that's not the only deal Howie Roseman and Co. made. The Eagles have swung three deals as of writing, the Baltimore Ravens landed Dre'Mont Jones, and the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers have both made trades with the New England Patriots.
It's been a pretty active deadline, but there's obviously more speculation out there than actual deals. For the Jets, the rumors have quieted down a bit. That's because reports have surfaced throwing cold water on the idea of guys like Breece Hall, Quinnen Williams, and Will McDonald IV getting moved, to name a few.
When it comes to Hall specifically, it sounds like he's going to stay barring some sort of large offer. ESPN's Dan Graziano said as much while suggesting it that it would take at least a third-round pick to get him. All in all, any trade involving Hall seems pretty unlikely right now. But, the speculation hasn't stopped. Yahoo Sports senior writer Frank Schwab, for example, floated a Jets deal with the Kansas City Chiefs for Hall as one of the eight moves he wants to see.
"RB Breece Hall to Chiefs," Schwab said. "Even if Isiah Pacheco will return soon from a knee injury, the Chiefs aren't getting a lot out of their running backs this season. The offense could be unstoppable with a true difference maker at running back. Hall could be a great fit. He's in the final year of his rookie deal and the one-win Jets don't have a lot of incentive to hold onto him. This is a move that could benefit both sides."
The Jets have been in some very unlikely speculation
This type of speculation arguably misses the mark. Sure, a talented back like Hall would obviously help the Chiefs. But, there seemingly has been some sort of report almost daily since the Jets' Week 8 win over the Cincinnati Bengals insinuating that the Jets will keep Hall.
Now, if the Chiefs -- or another team -- made some sort of ridiculous offer, that's one thing. The idea of free agency lingering is one also that shouldn't be much of a concern.
The Jets freed up cash in the Carter trade and could easily afford an extension. Plus, the Jets have the franchise tag at their disposal if they saw fit as well.
Hall is a star and has been a focal point in the offense. He's leading the team with 759 scrimmage yards, for example. It makes much more sense in general to keep a guy like that, than to trade them for some draft pick, unless there is a monumental return.
