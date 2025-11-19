Jets Could Target Kyler Murray After Justin Fields Benching
It's been known for a bit that the New York Jets have long-term questions at quarterback, but the team now is going to be under an even bigger microscope after the benching of Justin Fields.
Jets head coach Aaron Glenn addressed the decision on Wednesday afternoon to move on to Tyrod Taylor ahead of the Baltimore Ravens game. It wasn't the most shocking decision in the world, but now it's already getting the conversation started about what next year could look like.
Fields is under contract, but after being benched, his future in New York is anything but certain. ESPN's Dan Graziano went as far as to say that there "will certainly" be a new quarterback in New York in 2026 and one name he threw out there was Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals.
The New York Jets will likely be looking for a QB
"The move is not expected to be temporary," Graziano wrote. "Unless Taylor gets injured (which he has some history of doing), I don't get the sense the Jets will go back to Fields this season. And there will certainly be a new quarterback in New York next year, whether it's via the draft or a veteran outside solution such as Kyler Murray.
"The Jets owe Fields $10 million in guaranteed salary next year and will take a $22 million dead-money cap hit for 2026 when they inevitably release him in the offseason. Add that to the $35 million dead-money hit they already have on their 2026 cap for Rodgers, and that'll make $57 million in 2026 cap charges for quarterbacks no longer on the roster. Not ideal."
Murray hasn't played in a game since Oct. 5th and is on the Injured Reserve right now. But, he's just 28 years old and is a two-time Pro Bowler. If the Cardinals are willing to part with him, he's someone who you know what you get from him. He's in his seventh season in the NFL. When he's healthy, he can be electric. In 2020, for example, he had 26 passing touchdowns and 11 rushing touchdowns. That year, he looked like a superstar.
Since then, he has played an entire season just once. That was 2024. He played in all 17 games and the Cardinals went 8-9. He played in 14 games in 2021, 11 games in 2022, eight games in 2023, and five games this season.
Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million deal with the Cardinals that has him under contract through the 2027 season with a club option for 2028. The salary cap is more of a question than even getting him. His cap hit is scheduled to be over $53 million next year and over $43 million in 2027. If the Jets can get the money right, he would be an upgrade over what the team currently has. But, will the Cardinals trade him? Could the Jets make it work with Fields and Rodgers both having cap hits next year? The list goes on. As of right now, this is more of a fun idea than anything else.