Jets-Steelers Mock Trade Sends Key Starter To Pittsburgh

Could the Steelers pluck a starter from the Jets ahead of the trade deadline?

Aug 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet sits on the turf against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
The New York Jets are 0-4 after four weeks and there's growing speculation that they could be aggressive sellers at the trade deadline.

Players like Breece Hall have been mentioned as trade chips, but Braelon Allen's injury has thrown a wrench in that idea. Besides Hall, the Jets have a few other potential pieces they could trade in the coming weeks.

Curt Popejoy of Steelers Wire recently suggested the Pittsburgh Steelers could pursue a trade for starting offensive lineman John Simpson of the Jets.

Steelers could bolster offensive line with trade for Jets' John Simpson

New York Jets offensive lineman John Simpso
"The New York Jets are watching their 2025 season fall apart before their eyes, as they are one of only three teams to start the season 0-4," Popejoy wrote. "Head coach Aaron Glenn hasn't been able to hide his frustration with how this group has played, and if things continue to spiral, the team might start to sell off players to stockpile draft picks for a full rebuild next season. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been the surprise team of the AFC and are sitting at 3-1 and on top in the AFC North heading into their bye week.

"This doesn't mean the Steelers aren't without roster needs and it might be time for Pittsburgh to reach out to New York to see if they can fill a roster need or two with one of these three Jets. Simpson is off to a slow start after being one of the most improved guards in the NFL last season. He could need a change of scenery to get back on track."

The Steelers need some help along their offensive line. But they don't need help enough to send top draft picks to a selling team to grab a top tier offensive lineman.

But a deal to send Simpson to the Steelers would work for both sides.

The Jets can afford to cut ties with Simpson if they can add a solid draft pick in the deal. Simpson is a valuable piece for New York, but the Jets aren't in a position to hoard their valuable pieces. Draft picks would be more valuable to them right now.

