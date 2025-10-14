Jets Country

Jets-Cowboys Trade Speculation Gaining Steam After RB's Cryptic IG Post

Breece Hall doesn't seem happy in New York...

Zach Pressnell

Aug 12, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets helmet during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Aug 12, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets helmet during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets could look to be big time sellers at the trade deadline after jumping out to a 0-6 start to the season.

The Jets' star running back Breece Hall has been mixed in a lot of trade rumors, and he recently made a crypto Instagram post that might suggest he's unhappy with his current situation in New York. Hall's likely leaving the Jets in the offseason as his contract expires, so a trade would make the most sense for the Jets.

FanSided's Christopher Kline recently listed the Dallas Cowboys as the top landing spot in a potential trade for Hall ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.

Cowboys could look to make a move for Jets RB Breece Hall

New York Jets running back Breece Hal
[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Oct 12, 2025; Tottenham, UNITED KINGDOM; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs the ball against the Denver Broncos during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Childs/Reuters via Imagn Images / Paul Childs/Reuters via Imagn Images

"Breece Hall has 88 carries for 410 yards through six weeks, averaging a healthy 4.7 yards per tote despite the New York Jets' otherwise anemic offense. He's a shining star in the dimmest possible environment. We need to disband the Jets, but in the meantime, we should get Hall to a more competitive team. His contract is about to expire and the Jets are in no position to spend big money on extending a running back.

"The Dallas Cowboys have been trying to figure out their running back situation for two-plus years now. Rico Dowdle appeared to offer a solution out of the blue in 2024, but Jerry Jones let him walk and now he's dropping 200-plus yards on Dallas in a Panthers uniform. Javonte Williams has performed well through six weeks, finding pay dirt five times and averaging 5.2 yards per carry, but he's not a bell cow, workhorse-type back the same way Hall is."

The Cowboys seemed to need a running back before the season, but Javonte Williams has been solid all year. Still, adding Hall would be a big upgrade to the running back room, allowing the Cowboys to split time and keep both running backs fresh all season. This could help the Cowboys push for a potential playoff spot.

For the Jets, a trade would make the most sense. If the Cowboys are willing to give up a fourth-round pick in exchange for Hall, these two teams could agree on a deal in the coming weeks.

Published
Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

