Jets-Cowboys Trade Speculation Gaining Steam After RB's Cryptic IG Post
The New York Jets could look to be big time sellers at the trade deadline after jumping out to a 0-6 start to the season.
The Jets' star running back Breece Hall has been mixed in a lot of trade rumors, and he recently made a crypto Instagram post that might suggest he's unhappy with his current situation in New York. Hall's likely leaving the Jets in the offseason as his contract expires, so a trade would make the most sense for the Jets.
FanSided's Christopher Kline recently listed the Dallas Cowboys as the top landing spot in a potential trade for Hall ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.
Cowboys could look to make a move for Jets RB Breece Hall
"Breece Hall has 88 carries for 410 yards through six weeks, averaging a healthy 4.7 yards per tote despite the New York Jets' otherwise anemic offense. He's a shining star in the dimmest possible environment. We need to disband the Jets, but in the meantime, we should get Hall to a more competitive team. His contract is about to expire and the Jets are in no position to spend big money on extending a running back.
"The Dallas Cowboys have been trying to figure out their running back situation for two-plus years now. Rico Dowdle appeared to offer a solution out of the blue in 2024, but Jerry Jones let him walk and now he's dropping 200-plus yards on Dallas in a Panthers uniform. Javonte Williams has performed well through six weeks, finding pay dirt five times and averaging 5.2 yards per carry, but he's not a bell cow, workhorse-type back the same way Hall is."
The Cowboys seemed to need a running back before the season, but Javonte Williams has been solid all year. Still, adding Hall would be a big upgrade to the running back room, allowing the Cowboys to split time and keep both running backs fresh all season. This could help the Cowboys push for a potential playoff spot.
For the Jets, a trade would make the most sense. If the Cowboys are willing to give up a fourth-round pick in exchange for Hall, these two teams could agree on a deal in the coming weeks.
