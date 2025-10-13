Jets Star Jermaine Johnson Emerging As Trade Deadline Candidate
The New York Jets have lost six consecutive games to open the season and they're suddenly looking at a lost season rather than a competitive one. With that in mind, the Jets could turn into big time sellers at the trade deadline. This could send the Jets into a long rebuild, but at this point in time, it might be what's best for the team.
The Jets have a lot of trade candidates on their roster right now.
Allen Lazard has been mixed in trade rumors for months, but no deal has come to fruition. Lazard could still be traded, even after Garrett Wilson's crushing injury. There are multiple suitors who could be looking for wide receiver help this year.
Breece Hall is another top trade chip for the Jets. He's been gaining steam for weeks as the Jets have continued to lose. New York has top options behind Hall at running back when everybody is healthy. Given the fact that Hall is on an expiring contract, a deal could make a lot of sense.
But these aren't the only trade chips on the team.
Jermaine Johnson emerging as potential trade chip for Jets
Linebacker Jermaine Johnson has been emerging as a trade chip this season, but he was sidelined with an injury a few weeks ago. Johnson returned to the team in Week 6 and was dominant. His production helped lead the Jets defense against the Broncos.
Early in the week, SNY's Connor Hughes reported that Johnson's name had come up in several trade discussions this season, but the Jets would be looking for a lot in return for the star linebacker.
Johnson is a very talented linebacker with a lot of potential. He could be a perennial double digit sack player if he can get and stay healthy for a full 17-game season. He recently recorded his first sack since 2023 against the Broncos.
Teams like the Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, and Philadelphia Eagles would make sense as trade suitors for Johnson. Each have a need for an edge rusher with a desire to win this season and beyond.
It's no guarantee the Jets trade him, but the rumors are beginning to swirl ahead of the trade deadline.
