Jets' Young Star Already Trending In Wrong Direction
The New York Jets took a big risk in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft when they opted to select Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou. Membou was selected over players like Tyler Warren and Tetairoa McMillan, both of whom would have filled massive holes on the roster.
But Membou quickly showed he was the correct pick by dominating early in the year.
Mike Luciano of the Jet Press shared some high praise of Membou earlier this season.
"Pro Football Focus ranked Membou as their No. 10 rookie in all of football through four weeks. Keep in mind that some of the players ranked ahead of him are either backups with a limited sample size or players who suffered injuries and haven't played all four games," Luciano wrote. "Even though Membou is still a ways away from elite as a pass blocker, he has already proven to be one of the best run-blocking tackles in the AFC just one month into his professional career. Membou has been everything the Jets thought he could be, and then some."
Armand Membou trending in the wrong direction for the Jets
Membou was a standout player to begin the season. He held Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher TJ Watt in check for the most part in Week 1. Through three starts, he had allowed only four pressures and committed zero penalties while being matched up against some solid edge rushers. He was even better as a run blocker.
But since then, Membou has been flagged five times in three weeks while allowing 13 pressures. He's been a gaping hole on the right side of the Jets' offensive line, and it's been impacting quarterback Justin Fields.
Fields tends to hold the ball too long, resulting in more sacks than expected, but Membou isn't helping him out on the right side.
However, the rookie is still young and improving. It wasn't likely that he would dominate all season like he did early in the year, but it's still quite concerning that he's taken such a big step back. The Jets are going to need him to take another step forward this year, especially if other top rookies around the league are going to dominate.
