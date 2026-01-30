Jets Get Breece Hall Projected Price From PFF

If the New York Jets can find a way to bring back Breece Hall this offseason, it would be an easy win.

New York had a tough 2025 season. Overall, the Jets went 3-14 and finished in last place in the AFC East. There was a lot of turmoil and some has carried over into the offseason with an exodus of the coaching staff. The Jets are going to look a lot different in 2026, but retaining Hall should be a priority.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

He was one of the biggest bright spots for the team in 2025. He had a career high 1,065 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns, 36 catches, 350 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown. His receiving numbers took a significant hit, but the Jets' passing offense in general struggled. Hall's targets dropped from 76 in 2024 to just 48 in 2025.

The Jets need to find a way to keep Breece Hall

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) on the field before the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Hall had a good season and now is in line to potentially land a lucrative new deal. Hall is a pending free agent. Unsurprisingly, he's viewed highly across the league right now. Pro Football Focus ranked the top-250 free agents heading to the open market and had Hall at No. 9 and projected that he will land a deal in the neighborhood of $37 million over three years.

"No. 9. HB Breece Hall, New York Jets," PFF wrote. "Snaps: 2,026 | PFF grade: 84.4. Hall has earned PFF grades above 80.0 in two of the past three seasons and ranked eighth among running backs in PFF grade (83.5) in 2025. He will be just 25 years old when the 2026 NFL season begins and has established himself as a top-10 player at the position. Contract projection: Three years, $37,000,000 | $25,000,000 guaranteed. Contract comp: Kyren Williams (2025)."

A three-year deal in the neighborhood of $25 million guaranteed would be an easy win for the Jets. After a year of a lot of negativity, keeping the team's most consistent offensive weapon from the 2025 season for the foreseeable future would give the fanbase something to root for while helping to get the franchise back on track. This would be a no-brainer move.

More NFL: Jon Gruden Denies 'Stupid' Jets Rumors