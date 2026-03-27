Jets Draft Buzz Growing Around 'Freakish' Oregon TE

There are few teams, if any, in a better position than the New York Jets in the first round of the 2026 National Football League Draft.

First and foremost, the Jets will be on the board with the No. 2 overall pick. The Las Vegas Raiders are likely to select Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick and then the Jets will have plenty of options at their disposal. But that's not all. The Jets will be on the clock again at No. 16 thanks to the team's Sauce Gardner trade ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline.

Losing Gardner certainly didn't help the struggling defense at the time, but the Jets are going to have an opportunity to bolster another area of the club. By now, you've likely heard about the biggest remaining roster holes for the Jets. The pass rush, a No. 2 receiver and technically a backup quarterback, although that's not really important in the context of the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. With the holes the Jets have, taking a project quarterback at No. 16 would be tough. The Jets are likely to help the pass rush at No. 2 and desperately need offensive playmakers afterward, including arguably at No. 16. Much has been said about the top receiver prospects, including Makai Lemon, Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson. But what about standout tight end Kenyon Sadiq? The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt didn't close the door on the idea.

The Jets should consider the former Oregon tight end

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The choice at No. 16 is, obviously, more up in the air," Rosenblatt wrote. "The early expectation is that it will be a wide receiver, but that’s, of course, assuming the worthy options make it that far. It’s conceivable that Makai Lemon, Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson aren’t there when the Jets are picking. There has been growing buzz that Indiana’s Omar Cooper is a possibility. And the idea of Sadiq at that spot is intriguing to me if the aforementioned players aren’t options.

"The Jets should be loading up on offensive weapons to cultivate the best possible supporting cast for Smith and/or their future starting quarterback. Sadiq is a unique weapon and a freakish athlete who would complement Mason Taylor well while adding explosiveness out of the slot."

ESPN's Rich Cimini previously reported that he heard "rumblings" that New York had some interest in the former Oregon tight end. Sadiq is the No. 1 tight end prospect in this draft class after racking up 560 yards, 51 catches and eight touchdowns in 14 games in 2025. It doesn't hurt that he put up a blistering 4.39 40-yard time as well at the combine.

With Sadiq, the Jets would have two young tight ends with elite upside in Sadiq and Mason Taylor, plus Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall. In that scenario, if the Jets were to go out and sign someone like Deebo Samuel to add to the receiver room, they would have a quietly good offense with Geno Smith and a high-end offensive line.