Jets Emerging as Potential Suitor For $4 Million Pro Bowl CB

The New York Jets were a disaster last season. They were routinely outmatched and beaten throughout the season, but they have the ability to hit free agency, the NFL draft, and the trade block very hard over the next few months.

If they can make all the right moves, there's a chance the Jets go through a bit of a resurgence next season. It all starts with the NFL draft and who the Jets select with picks No. 2 and No. 16.

But they could also build their team up quite a bit in free agency. There are options on the board, even if the quarterback market is thin. New York could continue building a roster that will fit an eventual franchise quarterback perfectly.

Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports recently listed the Jets as one of the top suitors in free agency for young Pro Bowl cornerback Tariq Woolen of the Seattle Seahawks. Pereles predicted Woolen would sign with the Philadelphia Eagles, but still listed the Jets as one of the other potential suitors.

Tariq Woolen is the perfect free agent target for the Jets

Dec 4, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen (27) celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"Philadelphia has stars at one outside cornerback spot (Quinyon Mitchell) and the nickel cornerback spot (Cooper DeJean)," Pereles wrote. "It would love to add a second strong outside cornerback to that duo, and Woolen would fit the bill as a massive talent that Vic Fangio can get the best out of. Other suitors: Commanders, Cowboys."

Woolen would be a massive pickup for the Jets. Right now, the young cornerback is a crucial piece of the dominant Seahawks defense, but he could look to head to a new team for more money once the Super Bowl is over.

With the Jets trading Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts last season, picking up Woolen would make quite a bit of sense. He's a ball hawk defensive back with the ability to make some very big splash plays. He might not be the cover corner that Gardner is, but Woolen would work as a fine long-term replacement on the starting defense.

