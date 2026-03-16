Jets May Have Hit Jackpot With Trade for All-Pro Defender

The New York Jets needed to make some big moves coming into this offseason. They were one of the worst teams in the league last year and the team didn't have any clear direction. Then, they opted to enter a huge rebuild at the trade deadline by trading away players like Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams for more draft picks.

Since then, the Jets have built their team for the future, and it seems like they're making all the right moves. They swung a trade for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat earlier in the offseason. Right before free agency kicked off, they acquired Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a seventh round pick. They would also land Geno Smith in a trade as well as a slew of free agents to add to the roster. As a whole, the team looks much better now than it did last season.

PFF's Gordon McGuinness recently suggested the Jets trade for Fitzpatrick was one of the best moves of the offseason, going as far as to rate it "very good" for the Jets, while rating it "average" for the Dolphins.

Jets trade for Minkah Fitzpatrick was a huge steal

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) and Buffalo Bills tight end Jackson Hawes (85) jump for a pass during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

"Fitzpatrick is coming off the second-highest-graded season of his career, so for the Jets to acquire him for just a seventh-round draft pick is a good deal," McGuiness wrote. "As part of the move, they are signing him to a three-year, $40 million contract, which is also reasonable for a safety of his caliber. For the Dolphins, they clear his salary from the books and at least get something in return as their rebuild continues."

Fitzpatrick was seemingly looked at as a cap casualty for the Dolphins, but let's not pretend that he wasn't very good at football last season. The veteran safety was still performing near the top of the league, though the interception numbers haven't been there in a number of years.

Still, to acquire him for a seventh-round pick is a huge steal. Every team in the NFL, as long as they had a little bit of cap space, should have been willing to make this move.

It makes the Jets better and fills a huge position of need. Now they can be aggressive toward other position in the NFL Draft.