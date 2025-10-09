Jets Veteran Leader Makes Blunt Statement About New York's 0-5 Start
The New York Jets are off to a horrible start to the season. They're 0-5 after five weeks and have suffered some crushing losses.
They've fumbled away games with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins. They were crushed by the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills in lopsided games. And the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stole a game on a last second field goal.
Head coach Aaron Glenn is still looking for his first win in his new role.
Quarterback Justin Fields has been under a lot of fire from the national media for his production this year, though it hasn't been nearly as bad as many are making it out to be. But at this point, the criticism and the losing is seeming to weigh on the players a bit.
Jets' 0-5 start is seemingly wearing on the players
Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips was traded to the Jets before the season. He's off to the worst start of his career with the Jets and he doesn't seem happy about it.
“It’s the worst start to my career,” Phillips told The Athletic. “I don’t know if a lot of people have started 0-5 in their careers. It’s a results-based business but you can’t measure things internally by the result. There’s so many things you can control that you have to focus on.”
A lot of the optimistic voices surrounding the Jets like to point to the moral victories. The Jets are practicing well and some of the players have been performing well. But Glenn has said it since Week 1 that the Jets don't like moral victories. Phillips is correct with the message that it's a result based business.
The Jets can feel however they want about their production, but if it's not resulting in wins, it doesn't matter.
The Jets are slowly getting healthy as the weeks go by. They're matching up with the Denver Broncos in Week 6 as they look to turn the season around. Following the Broncos game, the Jets have a few favorable matchups with the Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, and Cleveland Browns. They need to turn the season around as soon as possible.
