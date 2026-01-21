Jets Predicted to Cut Ties With Veteran All-Pro LB in Free Agency

The New York Jets have a few big decisions to make this offseason. Obviously the NFL Draft is going to be the biggest event of the offseason for the Jets, but free agency could stir up some drama, too.

Breece Hall is the team's best free agent. He's likely going to sign a big contract with a contending club in the coming months. But linebacker Quincy Williams is also a free agent after an up and down season with the Jets.

SNY's Lucas Hutcherson recently suggested the Jets would opt to let Williams walk in free agency this offseason.

Quincy Williams is likely headed for a new team in free agency

"Even if Williams was open to returning, it probably makes sense for the Jets to let him walk and find someone else to pair with Sherwood," Hutcherson wrote. "Although there will be a new defensive coordinator and system coming in, Glenn is expected to hire someone who shares similar philosophies -- and it never felt like Williams was a good fit in what they were trying to do.

"It seems inevitable Williams is going to explore the market, even though his inconsistent play last year might ultimately lead to contract offers that fall short of the kind of deal he is after. He may therefore take a shorter-term deal that gives him a chance to restore his reputation. The smart money will probably be on him looking to be reunited with Saleh in Tennessee or his brother in Dallas."

Williams was a star linebacker for the Jets a few seasons ago, but he struggled quite a bit this season. The Jets ended up benching Williams on a few different occasions throughout the year.

It would be hard to imagine the Jets re-signing Williams to a new deal after benching him throughout the season. He's a talented linebacker, but the Jets are rebuilding. There are plenty of contending teams around the league that make much more sense as a free agency fit for the All-Pro.

There's still a chance the Jets retain him, but it's not the most likely outcome.

