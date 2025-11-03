Two Jets Stars Still Hot Names Ahead Of Trade Deadline
The New York Jets are running out of time to make another move if they want to get something done before the Nov. 4th trade deadline.
There are just over 24 hours left before the deadline as of writing and the Jets have gotten one deal done so far. New York cut ties with cornerback Michael Carter II in a solid move with the Philadelphia Eagles to add wide receiver John Metchie III. Will another deal get done?
ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that teams are at least calling about former Pro Bowler Jermaine Johnson II and former All-Pro Quincy Williams.
"Edge rusher Jermaine Johnson and linebacker Quincy Williams are generating interest. Johnson said he was told by the front office that he won't be traded; that hasn't stopped teams from calling," Cimini said. "Williams is the one to watch because he's in the final year of his contract. The San Francisco 49ers, who have former Jets coach Robert Saleh as the defensive coordinator, have a need at linebacker."
The Jets don't have much time left
Johnson's name still being out there is interesting. He took to social media with a GIF saying "I'm not leavin.'" That's not all, though.
He followed up and talked about meeting with the Jets' front office and the two sides being on the same page that a deal will not happen. A deal shouldn't be considered likely at this point, but it's still intriguing that although Jermaine has been clear about his interest in staying, teams continue to call.
Williams is a guy who has been talked about as a realistic trade candidate for New York as the deadline has gotten closer.
He's going to be a free agent after the season and just returned in Week 8 after hurting his shoulder back in Week 3. Williams is an All-Pro-level player, but if the Jets are going to trade anyone, he seems like a safer bet than someone like Johnson, Quinnen Williams, or Will McDonald IV, who are all under contract beyond this season.
