Jets Key Starter On Hot Seat After Trade For Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
The New York Jets needed to add some talent to their defense, and they did so in an under-the-radar trade ahead of Week 4's matchup with the Miami Dolphins.
The Jets added talented cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. from the Tennessee Titans. Brownlee is one of the better run defending defensive backs in the NFL. New York desperately needed this help in the secondary, as its cornerbacks have struggled.
Justin Fried of The Jet Press recently suggested that struggling slot cornerback Michael Carter II could be on the hot seat following this trade for Brownlee.
Michael Carter II on hot seat after bold Jets-Titans trade
"The Brownlee addition could change the landscape of the Jets' secondary, but while many have been quick to assume that Brandon Stephens would be the odd man out, it's possible a different Jets cornerback could be in trouble. That player could be Michael Carter II," Fried wrote. "Carter has quietly been one of the weakest links of the Jets' secondary this season. While much of the attention has understandably been given to Stephens' struggles, it's Carter who has the team's worst Pro Football Focus coverage grade at a lowly 44.5, second-worst among all qualified slot corners.
"The troubling aspect is that this is part of a concerning trend for the once-standout nickel cornerback. Carter played through a back injury for much of 2024 and looked like a shell of his former self. The hope was that a healthy Carter would bounce back in 2025, but he's now dealing with a shoulder injury and arguably looks even worse than he did a year ago. His tackling and run defense have also been serious problems."
Brandon Stephens has struggled mightily this season, but Carter has been even worse.
The Jets could use Brownlee as the new slot cornerback if they feel he can adjust to that role. Considering how talented he is against the run, this switch wouldn't hurt to try.
Carter has been one of the worst cover corners in football this year. When Stephens isn't getting beat, Carter is. It's led to a disastrous pass defense for New York, helping result in the 0-3 record the team sits with.
Changes need to be made. There's a chance Carter is benched in the coming weeks after the addition of Brownlee.
