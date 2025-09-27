Jets Get Key Starter Back In Time For Week 4 Game Vs. Dolphins
The New York Jets are 0-3 on the season, but they're heading into a rivalry matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football in Week 4. But the biggest storyline of the week has been the health of Jets starting quarterback Justin Fields.
Fields was sidelined with a concussion in Week 2. He was knocked out of the game against the Buffalo Bills while posting one of the worst games of his career. The young signal caller missed Week 3 with a concussion, but the Jets recently received some good news.
Head coach Aaron Glenn announced on Saturday that Fields has cleared the concussion protocol, and he'll be active for the Week 4 game against the Dolphins. The Jets see their starting quarterback return at the perfect time. He's set to be the X-factor for the Jets this week.
Justin Fields will be X-factor for Jets in Week 4
In Week 1, the Jets offense looked as good as it has in years. Fields and the ground game dominated the Pittsburgh Steelers and their loaded defense. Fields also made plays through the air, resulting in a 32-point game from the offense. Ultimately, the Jets would lose to the Steelers late in the game.
In Week 2, Fields was horrendous and ended up getting injured. Tyrod Taylor took over in Week 3 and looked decent, but this is Fields' team.
As the Jets match up with the Dolphins, the pressure is going to be on Fields to get the offense going. The ground game might be anchored by Breece Hall and Braelon Allen, but Fields' ability to keep any potential hand off changes the game. His rushing ability, both in the option game and as a scrambler, puts more pressure on the defense.
Through the air, the Jets are going to need Fields to make some easy completions early in the game. If he can get rolling, they could let him air it out as the game goes on. Look for Garrett Wilson to be the top target again in Week 4, as Fields made a lot of good passes to Wilson in Week 1.
New York has its quarterback again. The team needs him to play good football to get a win in Week 4.
