Jets Look Like Geniuses Right Now Thanks To CB Room
There has been a lot of negativity around the New York Jets' season so far, but there are positive takeaways as well.
New York is getting a much-needed break right now with its Week 9 bye week. Now, is a perfect time to reflect on how the Jets got here. New York is 1-7 on the season so far in Aaron Glenn's first season as the head coach and Darren Mougey's first season as the team's general manager. New York's record obviously isn't good, but the Jets did just win their first game of the season this past weekend, so they can ride that momentum all the way to Week 10.
Despite all of the negatives, one area of the team that should have Jets fans excited for the rest of the 2025 season and beyond is actually the cornerback room. First and foremost, the Jets have one of the top overall cornerbacks in the game in Sauce Gardner. He's had a good season so far and actually is holding quarterbacks to a career-low 46.4 completion percentage in seven games. But, that's not all. Both Brandon Stephens and Jarvis Brownlee Jr. have quickly emerged as big gets for the team.
Let's start with Stephens. He's just 27 years old and signed a three-year deal with New York this past offseason. The first couple of games of the season didn't go well for him, leading to some wild speculation about benching him despite signing a $36 million deal just a few months ago. He has rebounded nicely and is putting together a solid campaign overall. Through eight games, he has six passes defended, 40 total tackles, including three tackles for loss. Quarterbacks have a 67.4 percent completion percentage against him on 43 targets.
The Jets made two very solid moves
But, he has a 71.1 overall Pro Football Focus grade on the season, good for 24th among the 113 qualified cornerbacks. On top of this, Justin Fried of FanSided pointed out that Stephens is the highest-graded corner in football since Week 4.
"Brandon Stephens is the highest-graded CB in the entire NFL by PFF since Week 4 (min. 150 snaps)," Fried said. "His 82.2 grade ranks 1st among 72 qualifiers over the last 5 weeks. 82.9 PFF coverage grade ranks 2nd. Remarkable turnaround for the #Jets big free agent signing. He’s balling."
Stephens is taking a step in the right direction, but that's not all. Brownlee came over in a trade earlier in the season and looks like someone who could be a legit piece for New York over the next few years as well. He's under contract for the next two seasons. Overall, this season, he has a 69 PFF grade (30th out of 113 qualified corners). But, he too, has turned on of late and also made the game-sealing play for the Jets against the Cincinnati Bengals.
All in all, the Jets' cornerback room looks like it's going to be a problem for opposing quarterbacks for years to come.
