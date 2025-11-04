Jets Get Projected Trade Value For Breece Hall, Jermaine Johnson
The New York Jets have a lot of talented trade candidates on their team this year. Given the fact that they're 1-7 on the season, the Jets could sell a few of these top trade chips.
Players like Jermaine Johnson and Breece Hall might make the most sense as trade chips because they're the most valuable assets in New York right now.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer recently discussed all the Jets' top trade chips ahead of Tuesday's deadline.
"The Jets also have edge rushers of interest. The team has no plans to move Will McDonald IV, but is listening on Jermaine Johnson II," Breer wrote. "Johnson has a year left on his deal after this one, and it sounds like New York would want a second-round pick for him. Veteran DE Michael Clemons is available as well, as is LB Quincy Williams.
Jets have high price tags attached to their top trade chips
"Maybe the most interesting one here, though, is Breece Hall, who’s the centerpiece of the offense. There might’ve been a point this summer where he’d have gone for a fourth-rounder, but, at this point, even on an expiring deal, it’ll take a Day 2 pick to pry him from the Jets."
On Tuesday, Breer added some more context to the trade markets for Johnson and Hall. Breer posted to Twitter/X and noted that the Jets would likely hunt a second-round pick for Johnson and a third-round pick for Hall.
This doesn't mean the Jets will trade these two, but if they do, it should be expected that these are the caliber of draft picks heading back to New York. If contending teams are unwilling to part with the draft capital that the Jets are asking, New York could hold onto their talented players.
It seems like they're going to hold onto Hall. He's been a staple of their offense and it would make more sense to re-sign him to a big contract extension in the coming months.
Johnson could work as a trade chip if there's a team willing to give up a second round pick and then some.
Either way, the Jets could have a very active Tuesday at the trade deadline.
