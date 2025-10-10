Jets Country

Jets Getting 2 Key Starters Back From Injury In Week 6

The Jets are getting a few players back from injuries in Week 6 against the Broncos...

Sep 15, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) takes the field against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
/ Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
The New York Jets are the only winless team in football this year, which puts them in quite a tough spot going forward. Still, they have a lot of talent on the team and expectations remain rather high.

The Jets traveled to London to play the Denver Broncos in Week 6. Denver is coming off a huge win against the Philadelphia Eagles while the Jets are coming off a crushing loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

New York has battled injuries all season and the team is looking to rebound in a big way to secure the first win of their season. In Week 6, they're set to get a few key starters back from injuries.

Jets announce multiple injury updates for Week 6

New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnso
Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) takes the field before the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn recently announced that linebacker Jermaine Johnson and kick returner Kene Nwangwu would be active against the Broncos on Sunday. Glenn also noted that cornerback Michael Carter II and wide receiver Allen Lazard were out for the game, which could handicap the Jets a bit.

The addition of Johnson is a huge move for the Jets. He was emerging as one of the best young edge rushers in football during the 2023 season before he missed most of 2024 with an injury. Johnson hadn't recorded a sack this season, but he was trending in the right direction when he suffered his injury. With him back, the Jets defense is receiving a huge boost.

Nwangwu is a bigger addition than many fans realize. The Jets have had crushing mistakes on special teams for the entire season. Xavier Gipson coughed up a costly fumble in Week 1. Isaiah Williams made some crushing mistakes in Week 4, too. With Nwangwu back, the Jets have a more reliable option at kick returner.

The loss of Lazard for the week isn't very crushing for the Jets, but losing Carter will hurt the secondary. While Carter hasn't been great this year, losing the starting slot corner for any team was handicap them. Jarvis Brownlee Jr. will be expected to step up in his place this week.

