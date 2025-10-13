Jets Getting Buzz As Landing Spot For Polarizing Rookie QB
The New York Jets are coming off one of the worst games of the NFL season. Justin Fields threw for 45 yards, but was sacked for 55 yards, meaning the team posted negative 10 net passing yards.
Because of this, there have been calls from the media urging the Jets to move on from Fields. If the Jets opt for this, they could look to make a move for a new quarterback in the coming months.
FanSided's Christopher Kline recently listed the Jets as one of the top landing spots in a trade for Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, if the Browns opt to move him.
Jets called trade landing spot for Browns QB Shedeur Sanders
"The New York Jets fell to 0-6 with an ugly loss in London on Sunday morning. Justin Fields threw for 45 yards and took nine sacks for -55 yards, which means the Jets' passing attack generated -10 yards in total. There are other issues beyond Fields — in fact, Fields is very much a product of those other issues — but the Jets need to switch things up at quarterback. That much is clear.
"Tyrod Taylor is an experienced veteran with plenty of starting experience, but the Jets probably want to keep losing games at this point. Switching to Taylor is better than nothing, as it's important to develop good habits, even in a losing situation. But if the Jets can bring in a young quarterback for trial by fire, that is the ideal solution. Why not see what Sanders can do with a long runway?"
The Jets opted to pass on Sanders in the NFL Draft because they seemingly believed in Fields, but Fields is giving them a lot of reasons to stop believing in him.
As a result, this kind of trade could make a lot more sense than it would have months ago. Sanders could compete for the starting job in New York, as Fields is seemingly a few bad games away from being benched.
But this idea might not make sense for the Browns. Cleveland recently traded Joe Flacco, so there's a chance the team is committing to the duo of Dillon Gabriel and Sanders. Trading Sanders would deplete their quarterback room more than they're likely looking to.
