Jets Country

Jets Getting Buzz As Landing Spot For Polarizing Rookie QB

Could the Jets look to swing a big trade for Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders?

Zach Pressnell

Aug 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets helmets are seen during the second half of the game between the New York Giants and the Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Aug 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets helmets are seen during the second half of the game between the New York Giants and the Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets are coming off one of the worst games of the NFL season. Justin Fields threw for 45 yards, but was sacked for 55 yards, meaning the team posted negative 10 net passing yards.

Because of this, there have been calls from the media urging the Jets to move on from Fields. If the Jets opt for this, they could look to make a move for a new quarterback in the coming months.

FanSided's Christopher Kline recently listed the Jets as one of the top landing spots in a trade for Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, if the Browns opt to move him.

Jets called trade landing spot for Browns QB Shedeur Sanders

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sander
Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"The New York Jets fell to 0-6 with an ugly loss in London on Sunday morning. Justin Fields threw for 45 yards and took nine sacks for -55 yards, which means the Jets' passing attack generated -10 yards in total. There are other issues beyond Fields — in fact, Fields is very much a product of those other issues — but the Jets need to switch things up at quarterback. That much is clear.

"Tyrod Taylor is an experienced veteran with plenty of starting experience, but the Jets probably want to keep losing games at this point. Switching to Taylor is better than nothing, as it's important to develop good habits, even in a losing situation. But if the Jets can bring in a young quarterback for trial by fire, that is the ideal solution. Why not see what Sanders can do with a long runway?"

The Jets opted to pass on Sanders in the NFL Draft because they seemingly believed in Fields, but Fields is giving them a lot of reasons to stop believing in him.

As a result, this kind of trade could make a lot more sense than it would have months ago. Sanders could compete for the starting job in New York, as Fields is seemingly a few bad games away from being benched.

But this idea might not make sense for the Browns. Cleveland recently traded Joe Flacco, so there's a chance the team is committing to the duo of Dillon Gabriel and Sanders. Trading Sanders would deplete their quarterback room more than they're likely looking to.

More NFL: Lions Among Potential Trade Suitors In Deal For Jets Star LB

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News