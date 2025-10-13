Lions Among Potential Trade Suitors In Deal For Jets Star LB
The New York Jets have the worst record in football this year. They're 0-6 on the season after suffering another crushing loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 6. The Broncos dominated the Jets' offense for the entire game.
But this sixth consecutive loss has Jets fans ready to rebuild their roster in a big way this year. New York could quickly become sellers at the trade deadline with players like Breece Hall and Quinnen Williams making sense as potential suitors. Hall has been one of the biggest trade candidates all year and this buzz could heat up in the coming weeks.
NFL Spinzone's Sayre Bedinger recently discussed linebacker Quincy Williams as a potential trade chip for the Jets this year. When discussing Williams, Bedinger listed the Detroit Lions as a potential suitor and it makes a lot of sense.
Quincy Williams could be the perfect Lions trade target
"The New York Jets currently have the worst record in the NFL at 0-5 to start the season," Bedinger wrote. "If any team is set to sell at the NFL trade deadline, it's got to be them, right? The Jets might have a coveted piece on their roster in starting linebacker Quincy Williams, an outstanding player who is currently on IR and eligible to come back in a few weeks. The Jets' roster situation is such that this team can afford to move on from veterans on expiring contracts, and Williams being a free agent after the season fits the bill."
Williams is on an expiring contract, so he makes a lot of sense as a trade chip, especially if he can return from injury in a big way.
The Lions need to add a bit to their defense right now. Their offense is seemingly clicking, but after losing both their coordinators last offseason, they could use more talent on the field. Adding Williams would likely be an affordable move to make and it would fill a hole for the Lions.
This idea hinges on Williams' health. If he can get back on the field and produce for the Jets, his trade market could quickly heat up before the deadline.
