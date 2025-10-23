Jets Making Right Decision With Jermaine Johnson
With the 2025 National Football League trade deadline almost here, there has been so much noise around the New York Jets.
The Jets are obviously 0-7 at this point and therefore have been talked about as if they will be sellers ahead of the Nov. 4th trade deadline. A handful of guys have popped up in rumors with Breece Hall and Jermaine Johnson II being the most popular guys in speculation.
While this is the case, it was made clear on Thursday that New York will not be trading Johnson. The former Pro Bowler posted a GIF on Wednesday saying "I'm not leavin.'" On Thursday, he was asked about his message and shared that he spoke to the Jets' front office and they are on the same page: he isn't leaving, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.
"New York Jets edge rusher Jermaine Johnson, the subject of trade speculation, doesn't expect to go anywhere," Cimini said. "Johnson said Thursday that he received 'clarity' from the front office. 'I'm definitely wanted here, and I want to stay here,' he told ESPN. 'That's been understood. Hence the tweet.'"
The Jets are doing the right thing
This is the right decision. Johnson is 26 years old and has a cap hit just over $4 million this year and just over $13 million next year. That's extremely affordable for a guy his age and with his talent. He was a Pro Bowler back in 2023 but unfortunately couldn't follow it up in 2024 because he played just two games due to an Achilles injury. This season, he has played in just four of the Jets' seven games but every time he's been on the field, it's clear that he's one of the top defenders out there.
The Jets have a young team. There are just four guys on the active roster 30 years old or older. There are going to be growing pains through this rebuild -- as shown through the first seven games of the season -- but having someone like Johnson who is already a star will help to ultimately expedite the process.
