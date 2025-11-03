Jets Have Means To Keep Breece Hall In New York
The New York Jets' running back room has taken one hit this season with Braelon Allen getting hurt and fortunately it doesn't sound like any other major change is coming, as of right now, before Tuesday's trade deadline.
Breece Hall has been the guy to watch, but ESPN's Dan Graziano is the latest to throw cold water on the idea of a trade, barring a package New York can't turn down.
"Which running backs could be available? Well, it sounds like the Jets will hold on to Breece Hall unless the return is good enough to justify a move (maybe a third-round pick)," Graziano said.
How the Jets should handle Breece Hall
Keeping Hall makes perfect sense. He is the team's best overall weapon outside of Garrett Wilson. Some may argue that the fact that he is going to be a free agent after the season is concerning, but it really shouldn't be the case. The Jets could easily keep him with the franchise tag if they really wanted to. But, they may not even have to.
The Jets have swung one trade ahead of the trade deadline so far, as of writing. That was sending Michael Carter II to the Philadelphia Eagles. ESPN's Rich Cimini pointed out that just getting rid of Carter clears $20.5 million in cash and $16 million in cap space over the next two seasons.
"Carter's trade to the Eagles saves $20.5 million in cash and clears $16 million in cap space for 2026 and 2027, per Spotrac," Cimini said. 'The trade will be a home run if (Jarvis Brownlee Jr.), who had his share of rocky moments in Tennessee (partly due to a high penalty rate), continues to flourish in New York."
Spotrac currently is projecting Hall's market value to be just over $41 million across four years on the open market. Recent deals worth looking at are James Cook of the Buffalo Bills ($46 million across four years), Kyren Williams of the Los Angeles Rams ($33 million over three years), and Rhamondre Stevenson of the New England Patriots ($36 million across four seasons).
Hall should fall right in that range. New York has plenty of cap space and can afford a new deal for Hall. That is even more the case now after freeing up cash by trading away Carter. There is no reason to deal him. Instead, it should be time to ink an extension instead.
