Jets Hint At Key Change For Mason Taylor Before Week 4
The New York Jets used its second-round pick in the 2025 National Football League Draft to bolster the tight end room with the selection of young pass-catcher Mason Taylor.
Taylor impressed throughout the summer and he earned the No. 1 tight end spot for the Jets as a rookie, but usage hasn't been very high since. Taylor played in 87.5 percent of the Jets' Week 1 offensive snaps but had just one target. Week 2, he played in 72.3 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps and had just two targets. In Week 3, his usage ticked up with six targets while playing 73.9 percent of the team's offensive snaps.
Taylor had one catch for 20 yards Week 1, one catch for five yards in Week 2, and four catches for 18 yards in Week 3.
Despite low numbers, Taylor actually is third on the Jets in receptions with six and fourth in receiving yards with 43. But, the usage hasn't been very high. But, it sounds like the Jets are going to change that. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was asked about Taylor and made it clear that New York wants to get him more involved in the offense moving forward.
It sounds like more usage for Mason Taylor
"To do everything we can to try and get him more involved," Glenn said when asked his goal for Taylor, as shared by team reporter Jack Bell. "He's a dynamic player for us, and when the ball gets in his hands, even when the ball is not in his hands, he makes plays for us as far as penalties are concerned, I think he drew two penalties last week. But he's a guy that we all recognize needs to get the ball. Like he needs to get it, (Breece Hall) needs to get it, those guys are playmakers for us and we need to do everything we can to put it in their hands."
The Jets lost Tyler Conklin this offseason and Taylor is seemingly the replacement for him -- and has significantly more upside. Now, it sounds like Taylor's usage is going to increase.
