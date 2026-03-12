Jets Hit Jackpot With Dolphins-Minkah Fitzpatrick Trade

The New York Jets came into the offseason with a few massive holes on the roster. They needed to find a quarterback, which they did in a trade for Geno Smith. They needed to address the wide receiver room, which they haven't done. They also needed to address the running back situation, which they did by franchise tagging Breece Hall.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Jets could have afforded to upgrade every position on the unit. Their defense struggled mightily over the last year and it got even worse after trading Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner at the trade deadline.

But it didn't take long for the Jets to begin upgrading their defense, as they swung a pair of trades to add T'Vondre Sweat at defensive tackle and Minkah Fitzpatrick at safety.

Following these moves, the Jets made a slew of signings for their defense, including deals with Demario Davis and Joseph Ossai. But it's the deal for Fitzpatrick that might have been the steal of the offseason, especially considering how happy he seems to be after the deal.

Minkah Fitzpatrick is happy to be with the Jets

Nov 16, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Washington Commanders tight end Colson Yankoff (80) carries the ball defended by Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) in the first quarterduring the 2025 NFL Madrid Game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I'm excited to be here and I'm happy to be back home," Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick isn't saying this as any type of cliche, as a lot of athletes will do when they land with a new team. Fitzpatrick is serious when he calls this "home" as he grew up near by and attended Saint Peter's Prep for his high school years before going down to Alabama for college.

"It's really cool to just play in the stadium that I played my high school state championships in. It's a full-circle moment, for sure," Fitzpatrick said.

The veteran has played his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers, a long way away from home for the veteran.

What will Minkah Fitzpatrick's role be?

Nov 16, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Washington Commanders tight end Colson Yankoff (80) carries the ball defended by Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) in the first quarterduring the 2025 NFL Madrid Game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fitzpatrick also noted that his role on the defense will likely be the "big nickel" which he played last season in Miami.

In a "big nickel" defense, the unit brings on an extra safety as a hybrid between a linebacker and defensive back. This role fits the veteran's skillset perfectly. He's able to play with his instincts over everything else.

Over everything else, Fitzpatrick is going to be a leader on the Jets defense. He's a huge addition. It really seems like New York hit the jackpot with this move.