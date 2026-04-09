Jets Hosting 109-Tackle Linebacker Ahead of NFL Draft

One area where the New York Jets struggled in 2025 was at linebacker.

When healthy, Quincy Williams had an up-and-down season. The former All-Pro played in just 13 games and set a new career high with 3 1/2 sacks, but had his fewest total tackles in a season (83) since 2020. Before the 2025 season, he hadn't had fewer than 106 total tackles in a season since 2020. Jamien Sherwood somewhat struggled to begin the season, but he turned things around and actually had a very comparable season as he did in 2024. He finished the 2025 season with two sacks and 154 total tackles. In 2024, he had two sacks and 158 tackles.

This offseason, the Jets have already signed Demario Davis to come in and help at the linebacker position. When the 2026 NFL Draft arrives on April 23, there's a chance that the Jets take fellow linebacker Arvell Reese with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. Reese isn't the only draft prospect with ties to New York as well. NFL Draft analyst Ryan Fowler reported on X that New York will host Miami (OH) linebacker Jackson Kuwatch on a 30 visit.

The Jets Will Host Linebacker Jackson Kuwatch

Sep 17, 2016; Oxford, OH, USA; A view of a Miami (Oh) Redhawks helmet at Fred Yager Stadium. Western Kentucky won 31-24. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

"Source: The New York Jets will host Miami (OH) LB Jackson Kuwatch (6’4”, 232) for a 30 visit," Fowler wrote. "A buzzing name to know in the LB class was a former Ohio State transfer who had 109 tkls in ‘25. Pro Day: 40: 4.64, SS: 4.30, 3-cone: 6.95 (would have ranked 2nd among all LBs in Indy), Broad: 10.0, Vert: 36.5."

Kuwatch has 109 total tackles for Miami (OH) in 2025 across 14 games played. He racked up five sacks and one pass defended. Before the 2025 season, he had never had more than nine tackles in a season throughout his college career. He began his college career at Ohio State in 2022 and then spent the final three seasons of his college career at Miami (OH).

Kuwatch is a prospect to watch late in the NFL Draft, if not as an undrafted free agent. Right now, ESPN doesn't have Kuwatch as a top-24 linebacker prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. But the Jets wouldn't be hosting him for one of their top 30 visit if there wasn't legit interest there. He has good size at 6'4'' and 232 pounds and had a big 2025 season. There isn't much experience to go off there, which is likely why he isn't a big-name prospect at this point. But that could make him a diamond in the rough late in the draft.