Jets' Ideal Quarterback Fix Might Be Sitting On Eagles’ Bench
The New York Jets seemingly will need to go back to the drawing board this upcoming offseason at the quarterback position.
New York just benched Justin Fields this week, so it doesn't seem very likely that the team will turn the starting job back over to him anytime soon. Fields is guaranteed $10 million in 2025, but New York could always move on from him in general this upcoming offseason and give him a chance to find a fresh start elsewhere. Tyrod Taylor is going to be a free agent, so there's no way to currently know if he will be back or not.
No matter what happens, the Jets should be looking to add. If they are sitting near the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, then it would make sense to draft a guy. If not, then it would make sense to acquire a signal-caller in another way and return to the draft in 2027. There's still a lot of season left, but with the news of the benching this week, it's easy to start to look ahead. One team that New York should call after the season arguably should be the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Jets should call the Eagles after the season
Right now, the Eagles have Jalen Hurts as the team's clear-cut starter. He's not going anywhere. But, they also currently have third-year quarterback Tanner McKee and Sam Howell on the active roster and then rookie Kyle McCord on the practice squad. Howell will be a free agent, but McKee is under contract in 2026 with a cap hit just over $1.1 million. He's the guy the Jets should be all over.
There were trade rumors around McKee this past offseason and the Jets have even been speculated as a fit back before already.
McKee is 25 years old and impressed in limited action for Philadelphia last year. He played in two games, including one start, and totaled 323 passing yards and four passing touchdowns without a pick.
With a small cap hit, he's the type of guy the Jets should be targeting. New York has money on the books for both Fields and Aaron Rodgers. There's no need to add a high-priced guy until those two are off the books. He doesn't have much game action in the NFL, but the Eagles are set at quarterback with Hurts and so getting draft compensation for someone without a pathway to the starting job a year from free agency would always be better than eventually losing a guy for nothing.
However you look at it, the Jets are going to need to add someone. If they opt for a trade, this is the type of move that arguably would be a good bridge option.
