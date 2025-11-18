Jets Insider Lists Ex-Patriots Bust As Justin Fields Replacement Option
The New York Jets are going to be a team to watch in the quarterback market when the 2025 season comes to an end.
With the benching of Justin Fields, the Jets' quarterback room is completely up in the air. Tyrod Taylor will be the team's starter moving forward. Outside of these two, the Jets also have undrafted rookie Brady Cook on the practice squad. Fields is signed beyond this season, but that doesn't mean he will stick around. ESPN's Rich Cimini said it's "hard to imagine" Fields will be a part of the plan moving forward into 2026 for New York.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
"What happened Monday -- Glenn informed the team that Fields will be replaced by Tyrod Taylor -- confirms that the Jets (2-8) will have two lame-duck quarterbacks for the remainder of the season," Cimini wrote. "It felt inevitable. Heck, Glenn almost made the switch four weeks ago after pulling Fields in a dreadful loss to the Carolina Panthers.
"While New York will prepare for its final seven games, the long-term focus shifts to the offseason -- when the Jets are expected to reset their quarterback depth chart. Fields is under contract for 2026 ($20 million salary, half of which is guaranteed), but it's hard to imagine him as part of the plan. Taylor, 36, will be a free agent."
Should the Jets target Mac Jones?
That's not all, though. Cimini floated a handful of options for the team in 2026, including someone who has spent time in the division: Mac Jones, currently of the San Francisco 49ers.
"2026 trade market. Kyler Murray, Kirk Cousins and Mac Jones are the names to watch," Cimini wrote. "Joe Burrow has been discussed on talk shows and such, but that seems like a pipe dream. Jones, who has resurrected his career in Kyle Shanahan's quarterback-friendly offense, is the most intriguing option. As Brock Purdy's injury replacement, Jones is 5-3 with the San Francisco 49ers. Maybe he'd fit for one or two years, allowing the Jets to wait until 2027 to draft their long-term solution.
"In that sense, Jones would be like Fields. Jones would also be the third Jets quarterback from the 2021 first round, joining Wilson and Fields."
Jones is having a good year with the 49ers. He has started eight games and has 2,151 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions. More importantly, he led the 49ers to a 5-3 record as the starter.
San Francisco signed Jones to a two-year, $8.41 million deal this past offseason. With Fields and Aaron Rodgers on the books for some cash in 2026, getting a guy with that small of a deal certainly would be a positive if the Jets didn't draft someone in 2026.
New York fans will remember Jones for his time as a member of the New England Patriots. He was a Pro Bowler as a rookie in 2021 after being selected with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but his three-year stint with the team was a mess overall. Jones went 18-24 as the Patriots' starter over the three years he spent with the franchise.
Jones is someone who seemingly has revived his career this season with the 49ers, though. If Brock Purdy is the long-term answer in San Francisco, this is the type of move that would at least make sense in the short term for 2026.
More NFL: Jets Linked To $180M QB After Benching Justin Fields