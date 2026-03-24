Jets in Perfect Position to Dominate NFL Draft with Haul of Prospects

The New York Jets made a slew of moves in free agency and on the trade block to bolster their roster in a huge way. They brought in talent like Geno Smith, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and T'Vondre Sweat in trades. They also brought in players like Joseph Ossai, Demario Davis, and Nahshon Wright in free agency.

Now they're going to need to turn their attention to the 2026 NFL Draft to cap off a huge offseason with a monster draft haul.

CBS Sports' Josh Edwards recently suggested the Jets were in the best position of all teams with multiple first round picks ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. The Jets hold the No. 2, No. 16, No. 33, and No. 44 picks in the first two rounds of the draft.

Jets in position to hit the jackpot in the 2026 NFL Draft

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) tackles Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"New York owns the rights to the Nos. 2 and 16 overall selections in the first round. It has the highest first selection and the highest second selection," Edwards wrote. "The Jets also pick No. 33 overall, so no team is better positioned to control the first two days of this year's draft than this team from the Big Apple.

"Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is expected to be the No. 1 overall selection, so New York gets its pick of every other player in the draft. At No. 2 overall, the decision is expected to boil down to either Ohio State edge rusher Arvell Reese or Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey. Defensive tackle, cornerback and wide receiver are expected to be options later in the round."

The Jets need to hit a home run in the NFL draft and they have all the assets they could ask for to find some success.

With the No. 2 pick, the Jets are likely targeting either David Bailey or Arvell Reese. At pick No. 16, they could go a few different ways. Quarterback Ty Simpson has been generating a lot of buzz recently as a top quarterback prospect, which could put him in play for the Jets at No. 16.

If not, the Jets could target a wide receiver like Jordyn Tyson or Makai Lemon.

At the top of the second round, the Jets could target players like Chris Bell, Caleb Banks, and even Kayden McDonald if he falls that far.

Either way, the Jets have four of the top 44 picks. They're in the perfect position to dominate the NFL draft.