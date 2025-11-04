Jets Insider Believes 7th Year All-Pro Is 'Most Likely' Trade Candidate
As the NFL trade deadline approaches, the New York Jets still have the potential to flip the season on its ear with a blockbuster.
The Jets are 1-7 in their first year under head coach Aaron Glenn, so the main question is whether they'll trade away any stars to try and expedite their rebuild with extra draft capital. And perhaps more so than any other team with an awful record, they have stars to trade.
Still, as the hours melt away before the deadline, there isn't a ton of movement to report thus far on the Jets' front. The biggest name the team has traded away so far is cornerback Michael Carter II (to the Philadelphia Eages for receiver John Metchie II), but that could change by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
Why Quinnen Williams could be traded
On Tuesday, NJ Advance Media's Andy Vasquez wrote that of all the Jets' major trade candidates (Breece Hall, Quinnen Williams, Jermaine Johnson), the former All-Pro defensive tackle Williams is the most likely to actually get dealt.
"Of the notable names, it’s Quinnen Williams. He is set to become a free agent after next season and is the most likely to draw huge compensation in a trade," Vasquez wrote.
"But as multiple outlets have reported, the Jets are only interested in dealing him if they get significant compensation: likely starting with a first-round pick in next year’s draft. Is a team desperate enough to offer that? We’ll see."
Williams, 28, is in the middle of a four-year, $96 million extension, and he's playing like the star he is, with 32 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and one sack through eight games. A lot of prospective playoff teams could use a dominant force on their defensive front, but teams are also extremely protective of their first-round picks.
Frankly, if the Jets are going to move Williams, they might as well move on from Hall as well, considering he's about to be a free agent after this season. But there still seems to be a decent chance they hang onto everyone and try to finish out this year on a high note.
More NFL: Michael Carter II's $5 Million Eagles Trade Decision Is Bad Look For Jets