Michael Carter II's $5 Million Eagles Trade Decision Is Bad Look For Jets
Though they finally won a game on Sunday, the New York Jets have done a lot of losing over the last few seasons, and losing always comes with consequences.
After a 1-7 start to the season, entrenching New York in last place in the AFC East, the trade deadline fire sale appears to have begun on Wednesday. According to multiple reports, New York shipped cornerback Michael Carter II to the Philadelphia Eagles for receiver John Metchie, and the teams also swapped a sixth-round pick (to New York) for a seventh-rounder (to Philadelphia).
The trade made sense from a football perspective, as Carter's $30.75 million contract was a bit of an albatross and Metchie has untapped potential. But there was a contract decision on Carter's end to facilitate the trade that reflects quite poorly on New York.
Michael Carter II apparently wanted out of New York badly
According to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Carter made a significant concession, turning down a hefty sum of guaranteed money next season to facilitate the trade.
"Here's how badly Michael Carter II wanted to join the champs: Sources say he agreed to delete the $5M guaranteed for injury in his 2026 contract year to complete the trade to the (Eagles)," wrote Rapoport on X.
In fairness, it's not as though Carter can't still earn that $5 million; it's just that he removed the certainty of it being fully guaranteed. But no matter how you slice it, that part of the transaction reflects poorly on the Jets.
Yes, the optics are what they are. People on the outside will talk about the embarrassment of a player turning down guaranteed money to leave the Jets. But the real issue is what Carter making this move could do to the psyche of the Jets' locker room.
When players see their teammates deserting them to chase championships, they might feel slighted, or worse, they might wish it was them in the position to play in the postseason instead of trying to grind out a rebuild in New York.
Perhaps this trade will work like a charm and the Jets will find their new No. 2 wideout in Metchie. But Carter's decision shows plainly just how far this franchise still has to go to become a winner.