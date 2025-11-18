Jets Linked To $180M QB After Benching Justin Fields
The New York Jets are going to be rolling out a new starting lineup on Sunday when they take on the Baltimore Ravens.
Rather than Justin Fields starting at quarterback, like he has done nine times this season, New York is rolling with the 15-year veteran, Tyrod Taylor. The 36-year-old has played all over the place, including over with the Ravens. And now, he will be the Jets' starting quarterback moving forward.
No matter what happens over the next seven games, it's clear that the Jets' quarterback position is in flux. Fields signed a two-year deal with $10 million guaranteed in 2026, although it no longer seems likely that he will make it through the deal as a member of the Jets. Taylor will be a free agent at the end of this season. Brady Cook is an unproven undrafted rookie. There are more questions than answers right now. ESPN's Rich Cimini shared a column in which he looked ahead to potential draft, free agent, and trade market targets for New York. One option that popped up -- and has in the past -- is four-time Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins.
The Jets are in a tough spot
"Cousins, who has replaced injured Atlanta Falcons starter Michael Penix Jr., will have an opportunity to improve his value," Cimini wrote. "In 2018, the Jets made an unsuccessful free agent bid for Cousins, which might have chafed some feelings in the organization.
"Right now, the Jets are in quarterback hell. They've been frequent visitors to this place. Maybe they should've drafted one in the second or third round last spring, creating some hope. Maybe they should've taken Jaxson Dart in the first round. They opted to go all-in with Fields."
Cousins is someone the Jets targeted in the past, but it didn't work out. There was some chatter this past offseason that he could be a target as well, but the Jets went after Fields.
Cousins is going to get a chance to start, at least over these next few weeks with Michael Penix injured for the Atlanta Falcons. The 37-year-old signed a four-year, $180 million deal with the Falcons and is in season No. 2. But, there's a potential out in the deal after the season. Now, another year removed from his Achilles injury that knocked him out of the 2023 season, if he can show that he still has it down the stretch, maybe he will be worth considering.
The only clear answer right now is that the Jets are in a difficult position.