Jets' Justin Fields Breaks Silence After Being Benched In Week 7
The New York Jets' offense has been horrible over the last two weeks, and a lot of the blame has been pushed on starting quarterback Justin Fields. Fields has thrown for less than 100 yards combined between Week 6 and Week 7.
At this point, the Jets need to make some sort of change. When asked about the offensive struggles, Fields didn't have any answers.
"How do I explain it? We didn't get in the end zone," Fields said, putting it bluntly, after Week 7's loss. "There's a lot. I don't mean to be rude, but there's no explanation, to be honest with you."
After putting together a horrible first half against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7, the Jets opted to bench Fields in favor or veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor. The decision came as a bit of a shock, especially after head coach Aaron Glenn committed to Fields as his starter earlier in the week.
Justin Fields makes first comments after being benched
Fields was asked whether the decision surprised him.
"A little bit, but at the same time, I can't be mad at the decision," Fields said.
This decision came as a surprise to a lot of people. Fields was signed to be the starter in New York and Glenn has honored that decision for the first few weeks of the season. He played well a few times, but the last few weeks are inexcusable.
But Fields is still taking responsibility for his poor play. He vowed to be the best person he could be after the loss.
"It's not my decision. I'm here to be the best teammate I can be," Fields said, when asked if the benching was warranted. "I'm here to be the best person I can be."
At this point, it was hard to justify starting Fields any longer. Glenn hasn't committed to a quarterback in Week 8 yet, but the Jets are going to have some tough decisions over the next few days. There's a chance the starter is decided by who has a better week of practice.
