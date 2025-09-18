Major Injuries For Jets, Including Justin Fields, Jermaine Johnson
The New York Jets got the practice field on Wednesday but weren’t at full strength.
Justin Fields obviously didn’t practice, but he wasn’t the only one. New York released its Week 3 Injury Report on Wednesday and there were a lot of names on the list. Tony Adams, Michael Carter II, Justin Fields, Jermaine Johnson II, Kene Nwangwu, Josh Reynolds, and Jay Tufele all didn't participate on Wednesday. Marcelino McCrary-Ball was limited and Andre Cisco, Sauce Gardner, and Kiko Mauigoa were all full participants.
The New York Jets have a lot of guys to watch out for
It's Week 3, you typically don't want to see this many names on the Injury Report, but that's just where things are right now for the Jets. The Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills was a brutal game for the Jets. The score obviously wasn't great at 30-10. But, a good chunk of the injuries popped up throughout the game.
The two biggest to watch right now arguably are Fields and Johnson. We already know that Fields is going to miss Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's in the NFL's concussion protocol and there are five steps for him to work through before he can get out and get back on the field for game action.
Johnson left the game on Sunday due to an ankle injury. The 26-year-old missed the entire 2024 season, aside from two games last year with an Achilles injury. After all of the work he did over the last few months to get back, seeing his name already pop up on the Injury Report certainly isn't the best. But, he seemingly hinted on social media that he avoided anything serious.
Now, we wait for the next Injury Report to be released.
On the bright side, Gardner is doing alright. There was some nerves for him on social media to kick off the season, the fact that he has played both games this season and was a full participant in practice on Wednesday is just another positive sign for the young corner.
More NFL: Reaction To Jets-Packers Romeo Doubs Trade Speculation