Jets' Justin Fields Successor Could Be Emerging Before Their Eyes
The New York Jets took a huge risk during the offseason by cutting veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers struggled to help the Jets win games, so New York moved on and signed Justin Fields to replace him.
Fields has been through a lot of ups and downs this season as the Jets' starting signal caller. He was horrific in Week 6 and Week 7, which resulted in him being benched for Tyrod Taylor. But after Taylor missed Week 8 with a knee injury, Fields put together his best game of the season as he led the Jets to their first win on the year.
But the Jets are still seemingly going to draft a quarterback at the top of the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The bigger question is which quarterback it will be.
CBS Sports' Cooper Petagna recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. In this mock draft, the Jets hold the No. 2 pick and Petagna predicted they'd use it to select Oregon quarterback Dante Moore.
Jets could land Oregon QB Dante Moore in the NFL Draft
"You could make a strong case that Moore owns the best pure passing traits of any quarterback in this class," Petagna wrote. "At just 20 years old, the former UCLA transfer has taken complete command of Oregon's offense, operating with confidence while completing more than 72% of his throws. After a turbulent start to the season for Justin Fields, the Jets decide to reboot with one of the nation's most talented passers, who's already shown flashes of long-term franchise upside. "
With Fields on the fence of starting or being benched, it would make a lot of sense for the Jets to move on from him at the end of the season. This means they need to be looking for his replacement and Moore might be the perfect option.
Moore has emerged as a star this season for Oregon. He's one of the best pure passers in the country this year as he's helped Oregon remain at and near the top of the College Football Playoff rankings.
He has a chance to boost his draft stock even more over the coming weeks. The Jets could be eyeing him at the top of the first round if he finishes the season strong.
